Laikipia leaders worried by rising Covid-19 cases

Leaders in Laikipia County have expressed concern over the increasing cases of Covid-19 infections. The county has had 249 new cases in the last eight days and 12 deaths so far.

County Health Chief Officer Donald Mogoi on Sunday said the 249 cases were discovered from a sample size of 1,313, indicating a positivity rate of 19 percent.

Dr Mogoi said 30 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities in the county. All are under supplemental oxygen.

"The patients we are receiving in our hospitals are in dire need of critical care and that is a worrying trend for us because we lack oxygen cylinders. We don't have extra beds to continue admitting patients," Dr Mogoi said.

“This virus is preventable and if our people follow the simple Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health, they will be safe," he added.





Laikipia County Commissioner Daniel Nyameti said the Covid-19 multi-agency team has agreed to enforce the health protocols to curb further spread of the virus.

“Whoever will be arrested for violating the protocols, will be subjected to mandatory Covid-19 testing at a cost of Sh1,500 each. All bars and restaurants which will violate the same, will have their licences withdrawn. We will not allow people to continue misbehaving,” Mr Nyameti said.





Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said they will arrest revellers who violate the 8pm to 4am curfew.

"We arrested over 40 revellers at a popular entertainment joint in town for violating curfew and ignoring the protocols last night. We are not doing so merely to be harsh but because we are at maximum capacity to cater for Covid-19 patients," Mr Muriithi said.

"We want to warn our people that the security officers will be strict in ensuring adherence to the rules. We are worried. We will be tough," he added.