Laikipia leaders worried by rising Covid-19 cases

ventilator

A ventilator at the new ICU unit at Nanyuki Level Five Hospital in Laikipia County on July 30, 2020. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Leaders in Laikipia County have expressed concern over the increasing cases of Covid-19 infections. The county has had 249 new cases in the last eight days and 12 deaths so far.

