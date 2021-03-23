Laikipia governor assents to finance law centred on increasing revenue

  • The devolved unit aims to grow the Gross County Product (GCP) from Sh100 billion to Sh400 billion.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has assented to the County Finance Act, 2020 that focuses on revenue collection.

