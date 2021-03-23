Laikipia governor assents to finance law centred on increasing revenue

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has assented to the County Finance Act, 2020 that focuses on revenue collection.

Mr Muriithi approved the law after it was passed by the County Assembly. It will take effect once published in the Kenya Gazette.

The Act will govern how the county government will collect revenue and from which sectors of the economy.

This revenue will be in the form of market fees, charges for licenses and permits, rent and charges for evictions and repossessions.

"This is an important piece of legislation because it is the legal basis on which we will collect levies, fees and other forms of taxation. It will lay the basis for mobilising resources," Mr Muriithi said in his Nanyuki office.

"Proper public participation was conducted during the entire process because the consent of the governed is necessary, particularly when it comes to taxation.”

County's goals

The devolved unit aims to grow the Gross County Product (GCP) from Sh100 billion to Sh400 billion.

It stood at Sh38 billion in the 2013/2014 financial years.

The administration also wants to spur the economy through enterprise development, agricultural production, manufacturing and processing, mining, electricity reticulation and streamlining service delivery.

The Laikipia County Revenue Board aimed to collect Sh1 billion in financial year 2019/2020 but managed Sh727.9 million, recording a decline of 11 per cent compared tothe previous year.

The board's chief executive Prudence Waithera said the decrease was attributed to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.