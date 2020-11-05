Laikipia education executive sacked after performance appraisal

Laikipia County Executive for Education, Culture and Sports Tabitha Mbiriri has been fired, two months after Governor Ndiritu Muriithi enforced a mandatory performance appraisal for all employees in his administration.

In the new development, Mr Muriithi has nominated Ms Wangari Wachira to the position and Mr James Mbucho to replace Sports Acting Chief Officer Annette Muriuki.

Ms Alice Kimemia was appointed to chair the County Public Service Board (CPSB) in an acting capacity. She is also a member of the board.

Speaking to the Nation in his Nanyuki office, Governor Muriithi said the changes were effected after the appraisal meant to zero in on lax and non-productive workers.

The exercise, conducted in September this year, closed with the appraisal of the county’s executive committee members, chief officers and directors by the governor.

The Governor affirmed that, after the exercise, the Education department was found to be the worst performing.

"Yes, it is true that the changes have been informed by the procedural performance appraisal exercise. Of course the exercise was conducted procedurally and pegged on the performance of each worker," Governor Muriithi said.

All employees were subjected to the exercise with a stern warning that those whose performance would be found wanting would be dismissed, while those meeting set targets would be promoted.

During the exercise, County Secretary Karanja Njora said the results would inform critical human resource decisions such as promotions, dismissal or reprimand.

“After this exercise, there will be several promotions for officers who have been found to have performed well. Similarly, the exercise brought to the fore a number of officers whose performance is wanting and will, therefore, exit the service while others will get a warning,” Mr Njora told journalists then.

Declared redundant

The county embraced a results-based management system three years ago as part of reforming the county public service.

Under the system, each employee is required to have a work plan with specific targets which are measured during an appraisal by their supervisor at the end of the financial year.

Each of the executive committee members, their chief officers and directors were required to present evidence of how they were transforming the lives of the county citizens, especially through enterprise development.

“As a government, we are emphasising on enterprise development being a catalyst for job creation and growth of incomes as a strategic objective of each department attracting the highest score,” Mr Njora said.

Mr Muriithi has been seeking a fiscal balance between workers’ salaries and development by increasing the productivity of employees through reforms that involve staff rationalisation, redeployment, retraining, among others.

In January this year, his administration declared 172 workers redundant and their positions rendered obsolete by changing technology.

Ms Wachira and Mr Mbucho will be vetted by the County Assembly Education Committee.