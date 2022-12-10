Laikipia County to pay allowances to police reservists

The Laikipia County Government will give stipends to 100 National Police Reservists (NPRs) to be stationed along its common border with Isiolo and Samburu counties to enhance security.

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu while commending the move by the Ministry of Interior to train and arm civilians to help in beefing up security in the region said his administration fully supports the initiative aimed at restoring peace in the volatile region.

“Beside paying the NPRs, my administration will give financial support towards establishment of several police posts along the boundary of the common boundary to keep off bandits that have been terrorizing our people. We shall work closely with the National Government to achieve this goal,” Mr Irungu said on Thursday.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki announced that some 360 NPRs would be deployed to the county to supplement efforts by security agents in curbing cattle rustling and banditry which has seen people lose lives.

Prof Kindiki said out of the newly recruited NPRs who are set to start training from next month, 100 would operate in villages located along the more than 100 kilometres stretch from Ewaso to Ngare Ndare village.

The Cabinet Secretary spoke at the home of slain Il Motiok Senior Chief Jacob Loiyangere who was shot dead by three armed bandits who raided his home last Sunday afternoon.

The attackers said to have come from the neighbouring Isiolo County ransacked his home of the 59-year-old administrator reportedly in search of a gun and when they failed to get one, shot him in the chest, killing him instantly in the presence of his family.

Following the incident, local leaders called for the return of the Government-supported programme of recruiting selected civilians for training and issuance of firearms. The NPR programme was disbanded two years ago to allow for thorough vetting after cases of gum misuse was reported.