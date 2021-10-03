Laikipia clashes: Police reservist succumbs to gunshot wounds

Tumaini Primary School

Security officers guard a deserted Tumaini Primary School in Ol Moran, Laikipia County, on September 13, 2021, following its closure due to insecurity. 

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

One of the two police reservists who were attacked by armed bandits at Ol' Moran area in Laikipia on Friday afternoon has succumbed to gunshot wounds.  

