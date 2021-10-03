Laikipia clashes: Police reservist succumbs to gunshot wounds

One of the two police reservists who were attacked by armed bandits at Ol' Moran area in Laikipia on Friday afternoon has succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Nyahururu Sub County Hospital Administrator Thomas Kiptoo said that Mr Robert Lopem died on Saturday evening while receiving treatment at the facility.

"Unfortunately we lost the officer, he had three gunshot wounds, one in the pelvic with an exit to the abdomen and another one on the hand. The injury on the pelvic was severe,” said the administrator.

He said that Mr Charles Lokori, another officer who sustained injuries was receiving treatment at the facility in stable condition.

The reservists, deployed by the government to guard various learning institutions, were guarding Tumaini Primary School which is two kilometres from Ol Moran Township when they were ambushed and attacked by suspected armed bandits on Friday afternoon.

“We were patrolling the school when four armed bandits emerged from a nearby maize plantation and started shooting at us. Their intention was to finish us,” said Mr Lokori.

He said that learners had earlier been withdrawn from the institution after a bandit attack.

He urged the government to intensify the ongoing security operation in the region.

“We are only told that there is an ongoing security operation but nothing is being done on the ground. Sanity will only be restored in this area if this operation is taken seriously,” he added.

Kirima Sub County Deputy County Commissioner, John Orata said that after attacking the two officers at the school, the attackers escaped towards the troubled Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

He said that they were considering clearing maize plantations where the bandits hide.

"We are considering clearing maize plantations where the bandits are hiding but we have to reach out to the owners first," said the administrator.





Catholic Schools Administrator Peterson Muthua, said that no learner was at the institution at the time of the attack.

"Due to the security situation in the area, we had opted to move our learners from the institution to Ol Moran Catholic Church," said Mr Muthua.