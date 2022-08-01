Kiunjuri's party in a bruising battle to win seats in next week's polls

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri is giving the United Democratic Alliance and Jubilee parties a run for their money in its battle for control of Mt Kenya region.

TSP is banking on wins by his party’s candidates to gain a political foothold in an area perceived to be a UDA stronghold.

In an effort to achieve this goal, he has formed a network with supporters of UDA and has even reached out to candidates from rival parties, including ODM Laikipia North parliamentary candidate Mathew Lempurkel.

TSP has fielded at least 15 parliamentary candidates in Central Kenya, with three others seeking to be elected on the party’s ticket in Nairobi and Samburu counties.

The party has also fielded four gubernatorial candidates, among them two former governors – Mr Waithaka Mwangi from Nyandarua County and Mr Joseph Ndathi, who is seeking to dethrone his predecessor, Governor Anne Waiguru of UDA.

TSP has sponsored six candidates for the senator positions in Embu, Nyandarua and Laikipia counties in Central Kenya and Baringo, Kajiado and Narok counties in the Rift Valley.

Mr Kiunjuri has been camping in Mt Kenya counties pushing for the election of TSP contenders and is confident all those flying the TSP flag are political heavyweights in their backyards.

Though more than a dozen parliamentary candidates are flying TSP’s flag in Mt Kenya ahead of next week’s General Election, conspicuously missing from the IEBC list is the party’s candidate in his backyard – Laikipia North constituency.

The battle in Laikipia North pits Mr Kiunjuri’s friend turned political rival Mr Maina Munene (UDA) against incumbent Sarah Korere (Jubilee) and ODM’s Mr Lempurkel, among other independent candidates.

“We chose not to field a candidate in Laikipia North because we are working closely with Mr Munene. If we have a candidate in Laikipia North, we would be competing against the UDA candidate and in the process antagonise the support of our senatorial and woman rep candidate,” said Mr Kiunjuri through his spokesperson Mr Kiama Kariuki

The party did not field a governor candidate in Laikipia County either and instead settled for the senator and woman representative positions.

Mr Kiunjuri previously justified the decision, saying his party was working closely with UDA governor candidate Joshua Irungu.

The TSP leader, a seasoned politician who was first elected to Parliament at the age of 27 in 1997, is determined to have his own seat, the Laikipia East constituency one.

Mr Kiunjuri, probably sensing a threat from incumbent MP Mohamed Amin Deddy, has been carrying out aggressive campaigns in Laikipia County, urging voters to scrutinise an individual's track record and not necessarily reward a candidate for being in the popular party in the region (read UDA).

Mr Deddy has, however, conducted low-key campaigns and was absent when UDA running mate Rigathi Gachagua campaigned in the county recently.

Mr Kiunjuri's party and others affiliated to Kenya Kwanza in the region were relieved in mid-June when UDA presidential candidate William Ruto climbed down on his earlier demands on six-piece voting.

During a campaign tour in Laikipia, DP Ruto called on voters to ensure they elect candidates allied to the alliance and not necessarily those flying the UDA flag.

It was an announcement that boosted the morale of Mr Kiunjuri and other leaders of small parties affiliated to Kenya Kwanza, among them Chama Cha Kazi, which is associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Even as he remains optimistic that several TSP candidates will bag seats across the region, Mr Kiunjuri has had to fight a bruising battle to win UDA supporters to his side.

“Out of the 15 MCA candidates flying the UDA flag in Laikipia, 12 are on my side and have been campaigning for the senatorial, women rep and parliamentary aspirants,” said Mr Kiunjuri when he campaigned in Umande ward on Monday.

“Unlike my opponent in the UDA who is campaigning using selected opinion leaders, I have personally been meeting the voters directly and engaging them one on one.”

Mr Deddy, who is seeking to retain his seat and is flying the UDA flag, had promised the seasoned politician a bruising battle.

But Mr Kiunjuri has for the last few weeks camped in his backyard and according to political commentators, the tide is now changing in his favour compared with two months ago.

“The TSP party leader has upped his game by engaging the voters directly,” argued political commentator Mr Stephen Wangai.