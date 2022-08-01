Kiunjuri, Deddy summoned over chaos before Ruto visit to Laikipia

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri and Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy have been summoned by the electoral commission over a tussle last Saturday before Deputy President William Ruto held a campaign rally in Nanyuki town.

Mr Deddy is seeking re-election under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) against Mr Kiunjuri.

The duo, who are allied to the Kenya Kwanza alliance, had mobilised their supporters in a show of political might with hope of getting a public endorsement from Dr Ruto.

Two hours before Dr Ruto arrived, youths engaged in a shouting match at Nanyuki Central Park to a point it threatened to degenerate into chaos, prompting security officers to intervene and apprehend five youths who had crude weapons.

But the rally ended without any ugly incident. The five suspects were arraigned in a Nanyuki court on Monday and denied preparing to commit a felony. Four of them were alleged to have been armed with blunt objects and one with a machete.

Laikipia County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) elections manager Aloisia Kanini said the two candidates were summoned to clarify what happened before the DP’s visit.

Ms Kanini told the County Multi-Sectoral Forum on Election Preparedness in Nanyuki that the IEBC would bar candidates who failed to adhere to election laws during campaigns.

“As a Commission, we will not hesitate to have names expunged from the ballot for any candidate found to have been behind the violence that took place recently. The Commission will not sit back and watch as electoral laws are violated,” Ms Kanini told the forum on Wednesday.

One of the candidates, she said, had been quizzed about the tension that nearly brought the bustling town to a standstill, but he was “adamant and unremorseful”. She did not disclose the name of the candidate.

“Every candidate has presented his or her campaign schedule to IEBC so that cases of intrusion of a rival politician rally do not occur. What happened last weekend was unfortunate and should be condemned by all,” she said.

The forum, attended by national government administrators, security personnel, opinion and religious leaders, and members of civil society, was taken through early warning signs for political violence and response mechanisms.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri, who chaired the forum, said the government is prepared to curb violence before, during and after the August 9 General Election.

“I am issuing a stern warning to the politicians that if they do not stop warmongering and political violence, they should be prepared to be locked up in police cells together with the youths they are arming with crude weapons,” Mr Kanyiri said.