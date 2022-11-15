Kenya's unemployed youth acquire free digital skills from Amazon

At least 320 unemployed Kenyan youths have graduated with cloud computing skills that will connect them to potential employers and other digital work opportunities and earn a decent living.

The 12-week Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/Start programme, rolled under Ajira Digital, has seen its first four cohorts graduate since it was introduced in May 2021.

Ajira Digital – a programme started in 2018 by what is now called the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy – aims to enable millions of young Kenyans to tap into digital job opportunities.

AWS re/Start covers fundamental Amazon Web Services cloud skills and practical career skills such as Python programming, DevOps, SysOps, cyber security, and artificial intelligence process automation.

The free online training helps the youths prepare for entry-level cloud roles and connect them to digital work platforms.

It is also intended to develop advanced cloud computing skills to address needs identified by organisations.

Since its inception, the programme has welcomed more than 500 unemployed youth in Kenya, preparing them for a life-changing career in cloud computing. About 320 have graduated from the programme.

Ajira AWS re/Start sets the stage for young Kenyans to access free cloud computing technology and other skills so as to access employment opportunities and compete in the global market.

Ms Sheila Olga, one of the graduates of the programme, said she applied in late December after her friend, who now works with a United Kingdom international organisation, introduced her to Ajira Digital.

“It was so hard to get a job in Kenya because no one was really hiring and if an organisation was hiring, it was mainly trying to keep whatever it really had,” she told the Nation.

Sales person

“So, for me, I had experience working in hospitality – I am basically a marketer, communications and sales person by profession. I was looking for work, but I was not getting any response, so I decided to sign up for the programme.

“We were taught programming, Linux foundation, how to use Python, how to code and how to do data analytics. It was a 10-week programme, and in the last three weeks of the programme we got access to Amazon.

“The essence is that we have to understand the basics in order for us to understand the Amazon programme. If you don’t know how to use Python or code, it can be very difficult to put something on Amazon or code for a client.”

Speaking during the virtual launch of the Ajira AWS fifth cohort, Ms Nyambura Kariuki, a representative of the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, said the government is commitment to providing a conducive operating environment across all sectors, especially ICT, through the National ICT Policy, which is anchored on Kenya Vision 2030.

“The National ICT Policy is driven by four key pillars, including mobile pass, markets, innovation and public service delivery,” she said.

This, she said, is meant to tap the potential of the digital economy by leveraging the power of ICT and innovation. She urged the trainees to explore the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

This is what is driving “automation, massive data exchange, and the impact of micro and macro environments as well as continued growth in the level of ICT consumption globally”, Ms Kariuki said.

A group of 80 youths successfully joined the fifth AWS re/Start session after being selected from a pool of 3,875 candidates.

Of the 80 trainees, 36 are female and four people with disabilities, translating to 44 percent and five percent, respectively.

Ajira AWS re/Start is a full-time programme from 9am to 4pm that takes place from Monday to Friday. It allows trainees to interact with their counterparts from other countries and train as AWS associates.

The programme’s sub-Saharan Africa regional head, Marine Houmeau, said the programme has enrolled 2,000 young people in Africa since its launch two years ago and urged young people to upgrade their application skills.

“Over 300 young people now have access to free Amazon Web Services practitioner certification in the last four cohorts. I would like to urge applicants to improve on their applications,” Ms Houmeau said.

“People not privileged to own such digital tools can benefit by visiting Ajira Youth Empowerment Centres near them. They can access free computers, the internet, and working space, participate in training, and take advantage of related digital work opportunities.”