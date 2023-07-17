Jubilation as 1,500 families at Solio Settlement Scheme get water after a 10-year wait

Excitement after more than 1,500 families at Solio Settlement Scheme get connected to clean piped water, ten years after they were settled by the government on part of a game reserve ten years ago. The Sh143million project is jointly funded by the Water Sector Trust Fund and Laikipia County Government and implemented by Nanyuki Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASO). Governor Ndiritu Muriithi says besides having clean water for domestic use, the residents would utilize it in boosting agricultural and livestock production.