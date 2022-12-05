Interior CS Kindiki tough warning to bandits who killed a chief in Laikipia

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Monday read the riot act to underperforming National Government security officers as he vowed that criminals who shot dead a senior chief in Laikipia County would face the full force of the law.

Prof Kindiki while directing senior security officers to literally camp in Laikipia North Sub-County until all criminal elements are weeded out, warned that those who fail to deliver as per expectations will be sacked.

“You have no choice but to deliver as per the expectations and if you need any resources, be it financial or otherwise, contact my office. From now on, I want to see you working in the field but not spend days in the office,” the CS said while warning cattle rustlers in Rift Valley that their time was up.

Prof Kindiki spoke at the homestead of the late Il Motiok Senior Chief Jacob Yiangere, 59, who was killed on Sunday evening by bandits suspected to have crossed over from the neighbouring Isiolo County.

The CS led a team of security officers to the home of the slain chief.

Those present were Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Maalim Mohamed and Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri.

The three bandits ransacked the chiefs house at Tiamamu village reportedly in search of a firearm and on failing to get the gun they shot him in the chest, killing him instantly.

After shooting the chief in the presence of his family, the criminals disappeared without stealing anything with the real motive of the cold-blooded murder of the administrator remaining unclear.

It emerged that Mr Yiangere was set for retirement next month and was ostensibly killed for refusing to leave his home located on the boundary of Laikipia and Isiolo counties.

Bandits attacked

“At least 19 people have lost their lives in this area to the bandits in the last three years as herders from the neighbouring county try to push us away from here. Anytime the bandits attacked, people would move further away but the chief remained defiant and remained a beckon of hope for the local community,” Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere told the Cabinet Secretary.

For four years now, there has been a dispute on the common border of Isiolo and Laikipia with armed herders driving their livestock to parts of Mukogodo West Ward and displacing the locals.

Prof Kindiki announced that the government would next week recruit 360 National Police Reservists (NPRs) in Laikipia County with 100 of them being stationed on the troubled boundary region.

“Next week I will come here personally to witness the launch of the NPR training exercise. Once trained, they will be deployed along the common boundary from Ewaso village to Ngare Ndare village,” said Prof Kindiki.

Prof Kindiki who visited and consoled the senior chief’s wife and children said the criminals had touched the eye of the government and the state would not spare them.

“The chief died a hero, trying to protect his people. Though we cannot bring him back to life, as a sign of respect, we shall ensure that permanent peace is restored in this region which has been an insecurity hotspot for some time now,” said the CS.

Prof Kindiki said the reiterated that the government would not speak much but would firmly deal with bandits, cattle rustlers and terrorists.

“Najua hao wakora wanatudharau wakifikiria sisi ni kuongea tu. Wangoje tu wataona. (These criminals think there is little we can do and we are issuing hollow threats. Let them wait and they will see what we shall do to them,” said Prof Kindiki.

Prof Kindiki announced the immediate setting up of a camp for GSU, RDU, ASTU and other specialized police units in Laikipia North.

He reiterated the Government’s declaration of an all-out war on bandits, cattle rustlers and other criminal gangs.