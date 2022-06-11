Governor warns against using health as a campaign tool

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has rubbished criticism of how the health sector is managed and cautioned against turning the issue into a campaign tool.

He said his administration had made tremendous achievements during his five-year term.

“We have adequate drugs in all our 89 facilities and anyone who has doubts can make a visit to verify what I am saying. Specialists in various medical fields are also available and our health management system ranked among the best in the country,” said Mr Muriithi.

In 2019, the county government fired 34 doctors after the governor accused them of not serving residents but enrolling for further training while drawing hefty salaries.

The doctors sought redress from the Public Service Commission (PSC). The governor was ordered to reinstate the sacked medics but that was not honoured.

In a recent interview with the Nation, Governor Muriithi said he has no regrets about the sackings.

“The 34 doctors refused to go to work and they tried every avenue to intimidate me. I insisted that rules must be followed. Once you choose to abscond duty, the law allows me to dismiss you. It got notoriety because nobody had ever sacked a doctor before in Kenya,” he said.

One of the fiercest critics of the management of health services in Laikipia is Mr Muriithi’s predecessor Joshua Irungu, who claims that what he had achieved had gone down the drain.

Mr Irungu, who wants to recapture the governor’s seat, promised to streamline the health sector by re-employing the sacked doctors.

“It is very sad when patients are referred to other public hospitals in our neighbouring counties. If elected, I will make necessary changes in the health sector so as to ensure that all citizens get better healthcare. I will do this in my first one month,” said Mr Irungu, who spoke last week after being cleared by the IEBC.

Mr Gitonga Kabugi, who was Mr Irungu’s deputy and is now also seeking the governor’s seat, weighed in on the health issue, saying the sector has been run down by Mr Muriithi’s administration.

Earlier this year, the department of health announced that a total of Sh500 million has been injected into efforts to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the leasing of medical equipment and acquisition of 15 dialysis machines and 15 dialysis beds.

Defending his actions, Governor Muriithi noted that each year, about 1.7 million clients seek services at the county’s health facilities and some of the patients come from the neighbouring counties of Isiolo, Meru, Nyeri and Baringo.

A spot check by the Nation on Friday at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital revealed there were drugs in the pharmacy stores and some were being loaded into vans to be ferried to various health facilities.

One patient expressed shock that the hospital had drugs, unlike a few months ago when patients were asked to buy them from pharmaceutical shops.

“I have been given four types of drugs while I expected only two would be available,” said John Kahuha.

Some of the drugs were delivered this week by Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), said Health Chief Officer Donald Mogoi.