Governor Muriithi gets boost as Narc-Kenya candidate quits race to back him

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi got a boost in his bid to retain his seat in the August 9 elections when Narc-Kenya candidate Mr Gitonga Kabugi dropped out of the race.

Mr Kabugi said he had reached the decision after consulting with his party boss Martha Karua and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leadership.

“We have come to the conclusion that for the greater Azimio agenda, an in order to ensure we collectively deliver on this objective, we cede our quest and yield to advice of our party leader Ms Martha Karua, who has been working towards a cohesive and formidable Azimio front and leadership,” Mr Kabugi said at a media briefing in Nanyuki.

The move leaves Governor Muriithi (Jubilee) as the sole candidate flying the Azimio flag.

He will now face his predecessor, Joshua Irungu of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and independent candidates Mr Mburu Kamau and John Wakaba.

Laikipia gubernatorial candidate on Narc-Kenya ticket Mr Gitonga Kabugi. He dropped out of the race to support Governor Ndiritu Muriithi's bid. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Mr Gitonga was the first Laikipia deputy governor but had a frosty relationship with his boss, Mr Irungu.

During Ms Karua’s visit to Laikipia County, she announced that Azimio would ask some of the competing candidates to step down so as to increase the chances of the Raila Odinga-led coalition winning many governor, senator and parliamentary seats.

Mr Kabugi’s announcement came as a surprise to many of his supporters who thought he would compete to the end.

Third force

“I am the best bet to win this race since people will be voting for Mr Irungu as a protest against Mr Muriithi’s leadership during his five-year term. I entered this race as the third force and I’m well positioned to win,” he told the Nation recently.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Mr Kabugi described his decision as “Solomonic wisdom” and asked his supporters to embrace it.

“We are seeking to keep baby Laikipia alive and not split it and bury two dead halves,” he said.

“We are seeking to have a united Laikipia to ensure that we garner victory for the people of this region and not for ourselves. Moving forward, we shall keep this discussion to convince our supporters that it was a wise decision to make.”

He added that he wasn’t coerced and was ready to work hard to consolidate Azimio votes in Laikipia County.

Mr Kabugi was with his running mate Nyokabi Njihia and Narc-Kenya official Samuel Kabuchwa, who both expressed support for the decision.