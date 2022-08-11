Former Laikipia West MP Stephen Wachira recaptures seat

Former Laikipia West MP, Stephen Wachira Karani has recaptured the seat he lost in 2017.

Dr Karani, who was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, bounced back to the constituency's politics after beating 13 candidates.

In the results announced on Thursday evening by Laikipia West Constituency Returning Officer, Teresia Wanjiru Mithamo, Dr Karani garnered 42, 172 votes against his closest competitor Sarolyne Wanjiku Mwendia of Jubilee who polled at 12,875 votes.

Mr Kamau Kamatu (Independent), a former teacher and youth leader Ibrahim Ngugi (TSP) garnered 8,881 and 7,659 respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Karani promised to work with his competitor to ensure that the main challenges in the constituency, among them perennial banditry attacks and cattle rustling in Githiga, Rumuruti and Ol' Moran wards are resolved.

"I thank the people of Laikipia West for giving me a chance to represent them in the National Assembly for the next five years. I will prove to you that I am qualified for the job that they have given me. I will serve all residents," he said at the Ndururumo High School after receiving his certificate.

Dr Karani now takes over from the outgoing Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru.

Mr Mariru was seeking the Laikipia gubernatorial seat but was defeated during the UDA party primaries.

Among people who have represented the constituency in parliament include GG Kariuki (for 20 years), Mr Joseph Githae Mathenge (1983 -1988), Mr Danson Ndumia (1988-1992) and Mr Dixon Kihika Kimani (1992-1997).