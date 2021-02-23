Farmers count losses as stubborn weed invades their farms

The farmers in Marmanet, Githiga, Salama, Ol Moran, and Rumuruti wards are now a worried lot after the dalmatian toadflax weed invaded their maize and wheat farms, occasioning them huge losses.

By  Steve Njuguna

Farmers in Laikipia County have decried the invasion of their farms by a stubborn weed.

