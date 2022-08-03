Family startled as body of kin disappears from Nyahururu morgue

The Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary was in the spotlight on Wednesday after a family who went to pick up the body of their relative found it missing.

The family, from Ngai Ndeithia village in Leshao Pondo ward, rejected the body they were given as an “alternative”.

The family arrived at the morgue early in the morning to pick up the body of 72-year-old Raphael Kimani Desajo for burial at their home, only to find it missing.

Several families who had removed the bodies of their relatives from the morgue in the last one week were summoned to the Nyahururu DCI office in an effort to find out whether the missing body could have been buried by one of them by mistake.

The drama was extended to another family in Njabini after they were telephoned by the DCI and told to halt the burial of their relative until a member of the Desajo family was dispatched from Nyahururu to check whether the body was that of their departed patriarch.

But the body turned out not to be that of Desajo.

Ms Rachael Wanjira, the deceased man’s wife, said the physical features of her husband did not match those on the body that was given to them.

She said they rejected attempts by morgue attendants to coerce them into taking the body of another man.

“My husband had only one front tooth that was missing but the body they are giving us is of a man with almost all teeth missing. We cannot accept to bury a body that does not belong to us,” she said.

Ms Rebeca Waruguru, the deceased man’s daughter, said that the body of her father was transferred to the Nyandarua hospital morgue from North Kinangop Mission Hospital on July 25 for preservation ahead of his burial.

“He passed on while receiving treatment at the facility and as a family we decided to move the body to Nyahururu because it is nearer to our home as we continued with burial arrangements. We are shocked that the facility could not trace his body,” said a tearful Ms Waruguru.

Mr Robert Mararo, the deceased man’s son-in-law, said they suspected foul play because since they brought him to the facility, visiting relatives had not been allowed to view the body.

“Our efforts to enter the facility to ascertain if our father was well preserved were futile. For the last three days, the morgue attendants have been dismissing us, saying they were busy,” he said.

Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, which runs the morgue, said it was investigating the case to identify which family could have picked up the wrong body.