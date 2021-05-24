Ex-Laikipia East MP loses bid to stop land forgery case

Former Laikipia East MP Anthony Kimaru

Former Laikipia East MP Anthony Kimaru who has been charged with forging land documents. The Land court in Nyeri has dismissed his application seeking orders to stop a magistrate’s court from proceeding with the case.

The Environment and Land Court in Nyeri has dismissed an application by former Laikipia East MP Anthony Kimaru, seeking orders to stop a magistrate’s court from proceeding with a forgery case he is facing.

