Ex-Laikipia East MP loses bid to stop land forgery case

The Environment and Land Court in Nyeri has dismissed an application by former Laikipia East MP Anthony Kimaru, seeking orders to stop a magistrate’s court from proceeding with a forgery case he is facing.

Mr Kimaru has been accused of forging ownership documents for land belonging to a British settler.

Justice Yuvinalis Angima said Mr Kimaru had not presented an arguable case that would justify investigating the respondents on the allegations he had made.

In the suit, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court were listed as the first, second and third respondents respectively.

Interested party

Ms Fiona Ansett, a grand-daughter of the deceased estate owner, Livia Lepoer Trench, a British settler, was also enjoined as an interested party.

Justice Angima said he did not find any evidence that proved that the respondents maliciously arrested and charged Mr Kimaru for forgery as he had claimed.

The judge also noted that the former MP did not show how the respondents were working under the influence of Ms Ansett by instituting the criminal charges against him.

“There is also no material on record to demonstrate what kind of influence, if any, the interested party has on the first and second respondents,” said Justice Angima.

According to the judge, the court did not find fault with the commencement of the criminal proceedings for the alleged forgery of land documents.

Civil suit

He said the issue was already the subject of a pending civil suit at the same court, concerning disputed ownership of the Sh18.5 million estate.

Mr Kimaru moved to the Land court early this year seeking orders to stop or delay the criminal proceedings before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, pending the determination of the civil suit.

He also wanted the rest of the respondents and the interested party restrained from proceeding with the prosecution of the forgery charges.

In the criminal suit before Ms Mutuku, the former MP is facing four counts. He is accused of stealing a title deed for a parcel of land in Nanyuki township valued at Sh18.5 million on August 5, 2016.

According to the DPP, Mr Kimaru stole the land document from the Ministry of Lands offices at Ardhi House in Nairobi.

The document was in the custody of Mr George Odinga Oraro and Mr David Morton Silverstein, the executors of the estate of the late British investor.

He is also facing charges of making a false document for sale of the disputed property, purporting it to be genuine.

The former MP is also accused of presenting the false sale agreement to the Environment and Land Court in Nyeri, and procuring registration of the property unlawfully with the intent to defraud the executors of the estate.



