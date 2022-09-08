Ex-MP Deddy challenges Kiunjuri's win in court

The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri’s win as Laikipia East MP in last month’s elections has been challenged in court.

Amin Deddy Mohamed, the former MP for the constituency, cites irregularities in Mr Kiunjuri’s election.

Mr Mohamed and his lawyers filed a petition at the Nanyuki High Court on Wednesday evening, claiming the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election for the seat.

He names the IEBC, Laikipia East returning officer Tabitha Gathoni and Mr Kiunjuri as the first, second and third respondents respectively.

Mr Kiunjuri, a principal in the Kenya Kwanza coalition that is led by President-elect William Ruto, was sworn in as MP on Thursday in the National Assembly.

Mr Mohamed, through his lawyers Rose Muthike and David Makworo, wants the court to nullify the election and endorse him as the winner.

Mr Makworo argued that they have evidence that Mr Mohamed’s agents were locked out of several polling stations during vote counting.

Mischievous things

“During their absence, lots of mischievous things happened and we have watertight evidence to prove that,” Mr Makworo said.

Mr Mohamed claimed that some presiding officers colluded with IEBC officials to bungle the election.

“We have evidence to prove that the returning officer, presiding officers and other members of the IEBC were compromised. They held meetings with my competitor before, during and after the election. We will prove this before the court,” Mr Mohamed said.

“We believe in the voice of the people and the rule of law. We have 191 polling stations in Laikipia East and I won in 100 of them. That clearly shows who clearly won and we are going to table evidence before the judge.”

Mr Kiunjuri trounced Mr Deddy by garnering 30,057 votes. Mr Mohamed, who contested under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), received 28,021 votes.

Kenya Kwanza

Both frontrunners in the race were from the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

After the election, the former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said his victory was meant to boost the popularity of The Service Party (TSP).

“This win has stamped authority that TSP is the party to watch not only in this region but the entire country. A party is recognised after clinching some elective seats. We are going far,” Mr Kiunjuri said.