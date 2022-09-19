Ex-Laikipia governor Muriithi faces jail time for contempt of court

Former Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi is facing a six-month civil jail term or a fine for defying court orders that required him to reinstate 35 doctors he fired in 2019.

Nyeri Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Njagi Marete ruled that Mr Muriithi should be sentenced alongside 13 county government officials after being found in contempt of court related to orders issued on July 19, 2021.

In the case filed last month by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Justice Marete found Mr Muriithi in contempt alongside former county secretary Karanja Njora, Finance executive Boniface Murungi and his chief officer, Health executive Rose Maitai and her chief officer, the payroll manager and the entire County Public Service Board (CPSB).

He ordered the former officials to appear in the court on October 13 for sentencing.

“The sentence will be meted upon each of the summoned persons, who will also be expected to present themselves personally in open court,” the judge ruled.

In the matter, the Laikipia County government and the CPSB are accused of disobeying Justice Marete’s directive last year that ordered the immediate reinstatement of the medics.

Issuing the orders in 2021, Justice Marete upheld a Public Service Commission (PSC) verdict that found the devolved unit unlawfully dismissed the doctors.

Separate suits

But instead of re-hiring the workers, county officials and the CPSB challenged the court’s decision in the Courts of Appeal. The separate suits, filed in Nairobi and Nyeri, were dismissed.

Appellate justices Roselyn Nambuye, Fatuma Sichale and Sankale Ole Kantai dismissed the county government’s suit in February in Nairobi.

They said the suit had no merit and did not meet the conditions for granting the relief sought.

The devolved unit had asked the court to set aside the PSC verdict, but the judges said it had not provided enough grounds for the suit.

“The county government has not even annexed any draft memorandum of appeal demonstrating the nature of the grievances it intends to take on appeal,” the judges said.

In the Court of Appeal in Nyeri, justices Hannah Okwengu, Fatuma Sichale and Mbogholi Msagha dismissed the CPSB’s case on the grounds that it did not provide enough proof to show why the court should set aside the PSC and labour court verdicts.

In the ruling delivered in July, the justices found that the county employer did not demonstrate how the suit would be rendered nugatory if the stay of execution orders sought were not issued.