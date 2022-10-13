Ex-Governor Ndiritu escapes jail over contempt of court

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and 13 other county government officials who were found in contempt of court for failing to reinstate sacked doctors escaped sentencing on Thursday after signing a consent that allows out-of-court negotiations.

The agreement presented before Nyeri Employment and Labour Relations Judge Onesmus Makau a virtual session, shows that the accused had agreed to pay the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Sh1.76 million to settle the dispute.

In a ruling delivered last month by Justice Makau’s predecessor, Justice Njagi Marete, Mr Muriithi was found in contempt alongside county secretary Karanja Njora, Finance executive Boniface Murungi and his chief officer, Health executive Rose Maitai and her chief officer, the payroll manager and the entire County Public Service Board (CPSB).

In the matter, the former Laikipia County government and the CPSB are accused of disobeying Justice Marete’s directive last year that ordered the immediate reinstatement of the 35 medics.

Issuing the orders in 2021, Justice Marete upheld a Public Service Commission (PSC) verdict that found the devolved unit unlawfully dismissed the doctors for engaging in a strike in 2019.

In the verdict, the PSC found that the county government gave the workers a two-day notice to reply to allegations made against them instead of the minimum 10 required by the County Public Service Human Resource Manual.

County officials

But instead of rehiring the workers, county officials and the CPSB challenged the court’s decision in the Courts of Appeal. The separate suits, filed in Nairobi and Nyeri, were dismissed.

Appellate justices Roselyn Nambuye, Fatuma Sichale and Sankale Ole Kantai dismissed the county government’s suit in February in Nairobi.

They said the suit had no merit and did not meet the conditions for granting the relief sought.

The devolved unit had asked the court to set aside the PSC verdict, but the judges said it had not provided enough grounds for the suit.

Meanwhile, justices Hannah Okwengu, Fatuma Sichale and Mbogholi Msagha at the Court of Appeal in Nyeri dismissed the CPSB’s case on the grounds that it did not provide enough proof to show why the court should set aside the PSC and labour court verdicts.

In the ruling delivered in July, the justices found that the county employer did not demonstrate how the suit would be rendered nugatory if the stay of execution orders sought were not issued.

Following the dismissal of the suits, the doctors moved back to the labour court, citing the county officials individually while seeking contempt of court orders.

This led to a ruling by Justice Marete that found them in contempt.

Court orders

But during Thursday’s session, KMPDU’s lawyer, Edgar Washika, told the court that the union did not wish to pursue the contempt of court orders owing to the relationship between the parties.

As a result, he requested to have the matter closed, to allow for negotiations.

“Henceforth, we are only requesting court mention dates to inform the court on how far we have gone with the consent,” he said.

The county government’s lawyer, George Muriithi, told the court that even though most of the accused were no longer working for the devolved unit, they had agreed to comply with the consent.

Justice Marete was on Thursday expected to sentence the accused to a six-month civil jail term or fine them for defying his orders.

But the parties told the court that part of the agreement entailed withdrawing the contempt of court orders against the accused.

Adopting the consent, Justice Makau ordered that the matter be mentioned on December 1 for an update on the negotiations.

Speaking outside the Nyeri courthouse, Mr Muriithi complained that the matter had been handled unfairly as he was never individually served with the contempt of court application.