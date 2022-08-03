Elders help maintain peace in Laikipia communities

Security agencies in Laikipia County say they have heightened security in banditry-prone and volatile parts of the county ahead of next week’s General Election.

This comes as a multi-agency team continues to engage elders from pastoralist communities on the importance of maintaining peace.

Laikipia West Deputy County Commissioner Hezron Nyamberi said there is a need to sensitise and educate elders from different communities in the cosmopolitan county on peaceful coexistence.

Mr Nyamberi said the move will help elders detect early insecurity warnings in their villages and inform them to help combat any threats.

“We have directed chiefs and their assistants to hold peace meetings where the elders will have a chance to preach peace to their communities in the region as the General Election approaches,” Mr Nyamberi said in Rumuruti.

“This will help the elders detect early insecurity warnings in their respective villages and inform them for further actions.”

He also cautioned politicians against engaging in the politics of ethnicity at the expense of the region’s unity and peaceful coexistence.

He added that they were interrogating some politicians in the region on incitement claims.

Ms Esther Maina, from Sainte Martin, said that lack of proper sensitisation on the importance of timely reporting on insecurity warnings was a major contributor to conflict.