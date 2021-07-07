Drug abuse among Laikipia youths worries residents

Residents of Laikipia West have decried rising cases of drug abuse among young people, saying the habit makes addicts less productive.

Simon Njoroge, from Marmanet, said drug users have been giving residents sleepless nights as they steal almost anything they can sell to get money to buy the substances.

“Our youths have resorted to desperate means of acquiring drugs including stealing from their homes. They are stealing anything in order to get money for the substances. We need urgent interventions,” he lamented.

Lucy Njeri, another resident, noted that the number of miraa (khat) shops was rising in most shopping centres, adding that they have become a selling point for other drugs.

“The number of miraa selling points has increased in these small shopping centres in our constituency. These shops are not only selling miraa but are also acting as selling points for other illegal drugs, among them bhang, tobacco and kuber tobacco,” she said.

The residents now want the county government to come up with a measure to reduce and regulate the number of bars and khat shops in the area.

Curb the menace

“The only thing that our youth are thinking of is miraa and other drugs. You will find them in these dens from as early as 7am. They have been turned into ‘zombies’ as a result of drug abuse,” said Isaac Ndirangu.

Leaders and security heads in the area have urged residents to provide information on drug peddlers.

The leaders, led by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, have noted the need for residents to give information to police on drug sellers so they can be prosecuted.

“Drug abuse among the youths results in a rise in criminal activities and idleness. There is a need for a partnership between all stakeholders to help curb the menace,” said the governor at Muthengera shopping centre.

Marmanet Assistant County Commissioner Felix Echesa said police were pursuing people suspected to be drug peddlers, noting that they had arrested two suspects who had already been arraigned.

He said bhang peddlers were using joints selling alcohol and miraa to do their business and warned business people abetting the selling of the substances that they would be arrested and their business permits revoked.