DCI asked to probe Laikipia teachers who tied pupils to a tree

Thiru Primary School

Thiru Primary School in Laikipia West where three pupils were tied to a tree as a punishment. The DCI has been asked to probe the incident.

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

A multiagency taskforce has directed the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate two senior teachers of Thiru Primary School in Laikipia West where three pupils were tied to a tree as a punishment.

