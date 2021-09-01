DCI asked to probe Laikipia teachers who tied pupils to a tree

A multiagency taskforce has directed the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate two senior teachers of Thiru Primary School in Laikipia West where three pupils were tied to a tree as a punishment.

The taskforce, led by Nyahururu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Moses Muroki, on Wednesday morning visited at the school which is about 15 kilometres from Nyahururu town recorded statements from teachers and pupils.

The team directed the Laikipia West DCI office to open investigations against the school’s head teacher, Ms Shelmith Thimba, and her deputy, Mr David Maina, who allegedly tied the three pupils to a tree last Friday as a punishment for truancy and delinquency.

In the pictures that went viral on social media, the three pupils are seen tied to a tree in the school compound.

School WhatsApp group

The deputy headteacher is reported to have taken the pictures of the three pupils tied to the tree and posted them on the teachers’ WhatsApp group before one of the tutors leaked them on social media on Tuesday.

“We have established that it is true that the three pupils were tied to a tree last Friday. It is wrong and we are not happy about it — and we feel sorry for the children for whatever they went through.

“The issue has been taken over by the DCI office for immediate investigations,” said Mr Muroki.

Laikipia County Director of Children Services Ezekiel Mwanza and Ms Irene Kandenge, a director with Teachers Service Commission (TSC) condemned the act, terming it inhuman.

“It is unfortunate that our children can be subjected to such inhumane treatment and this is why we are here as a department to give support to our children in terms of child protection intervention,” said Mr Mwanza.

He said that the department will open a protection and care file and trace the progress and the recovery of the affected pupils.

“This will make sure that the trauma and the humiliation the children went through does not reoccur and affect them in their future lives,” said the director.

Follow TSC guidelines

He at the same called on teachers to ensure that they use the laid down guidelines by TSC while instilling discipline in children.

“Teachers have guidelines on how to punish children. TSC and the Ministry of Education also have clear guidelines on how to counsel and guide children as they go about their schooling.

“It is very embarrassing that the whole world is wondering what is happening in Kenya that children can go through such punishment,” added Mr Mwanza.

Ms Kandenge, who is the TSC director in charge of quality assurance and standards in the Rift Valley, said that disciplinary action will be taken against the two if found culpable.

“We are condemning what has happened because as TSC we advocate for child protection, though no one has been declared guilty for the offence. As TSC, we will go through a disciplinary process and anybody who will be found culpable will face disciplinary action,” she said.