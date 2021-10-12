CS Matiang'i deploys more officers to Laikipia, orders non-residents to leave

Laikipia police

Police officers patrol Merigwiti in Laikipia West after bandits torched a primary school in the area on September 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The government has announced that it will intensify the security operation in bandit-prone parts of Laikipia County.

