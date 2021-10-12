CS Matiang'i deploys more officers to Laikipia, orders non-residents to leave

The government has announced that it will intensify the security operation in bandit-prone parts of Laikipia County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i directed the deployment of more special forces to flush out criminals from the region.

He also ordered non-residents living in the affected areas to leave.

“I further direct that an immediate enhancement of the ongoing security operation be undertaken to include a heightened crack operation in the affected areas,” the statement said.

The government says that despite the heavy presence of security personnel, including from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, the Rapid Deployment Unit and the General Service Unit, banditry attacks continue to happen in the insecurity-hit parts of Laikipia West.

Dr Matiang’i also revealed that the government has formed a special command team to monitor and continuously review the operation to rid the area of criminals.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew is in place in Ol Moran, the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs to curb insecurity in the region. The curfew was imposed on September 6, 2021 following a spate of attacks.

The government launched the security operation in affected areas a month ago.

The new directives come as an uneasy calm slowly returns to Laikipia West.