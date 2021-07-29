CS Fred Matiang'i issues seven-day ultimatum to Laikipia herders

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. 

Photo credit: File | Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has given herders who invaded private farms in Laikipia County a week to leave or face consequences.

