Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has given herders who invaded private farms in Laikipia County a week to leave or face consequences.

CS Fred Matiang'i issues seven-day ultimatum to Laikipia herders

The CS indicated that the government is planning a major crackdown when the seven-day window lapses, after which it will evict them by force.

“We are preparing a serious crackdown. It’ll be ruthless and merciless, and I plead will all illegal herders to move out within the period,” the CS said.

While speaking in Naibor, Laikipia County on Wednesday, he blamed the herders for violent clashes that affected local farmers, owners of private ranches and conservancies.

He also ordered that security teams take over the 80,000-acre state-owned Kilmon farm with immediate effect. It is here that deadly clashes between armed herders from neighbouring counties have taken place in the past.

A GSU camp will now be set up at the farm to create a buffer zone between warring sides, he said.

CS Matiang’i also issued a warning to local politicians, accusing them of instigating clashes for political reasons ahead of the 2022 General Elections.