Covid-19 kills outgoing Laikipia West police boss Molu Kotobu

Laikipia West Police Commander Molu Kotobu

Outgoing Laikipia West Sub-county Police Commander, Molu Kotobu, who died from Covid-19 complications on April 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Molu Kotobu's death came amid concerns about the rising cases of Covid-19-related infections and deaths in the county.

Outgoing Laikipia West Sub-county Police Commander, Molu Kotobu, has succumbed to Covid-19-related complications.

