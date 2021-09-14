Chaos in Rumuruti, Laikipia as locals clash with herders

Rumuruti town, Laikipia County

Locals barricade a road in Rumuruti town, Laikipia County on September 14, 2021 following clashes with herders.

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By Steve Njuguna

Chaos has rocked Rumuruti town in Laikipia County after farmers clashed with herders, accusing them of illegal grazing in Marura area.

