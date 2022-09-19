British soldiers in Kenya pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Tens of British soldiers gathered in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County on Monday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II whose funeral service was taking place at Westminster Abbey in the United Kingdom.

The members of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK), their families and selected local leaders and administrators congregated at their military base at Nyati Barracks for a prayer service that lasted slightly over half an hour.

Presiding priest, Padre Andrew Thompson also prayed for King Charles III, the successor to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Almighty father, bless our sovereign Lord King Charles, and all those in authority under him; that they may order all things in wisdom, equity, righteousness to the honour and glory to your name, for the good of your church and people,” the priest said in his sermon.

British Army Training Unit in Kenya follow proceedings of Queen Elizabeth’s burial on the television at their Nyati barracks in Nanyuki town on September 19, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

Col Duncan Mann, the BATUK commander, described the Queen as an exemplary leader who was highly respected not only with the Commonwealth nations but across the globe during her reign which lasted seven decades.

In his speech, Col Mann said Kenya is particularly immensely close to the Queen’s heart and revisited how the head of the British monarch went to bed as princess at Treetops Hotel in Nyeri in 1952 only to come down as queen following the death of her Father King George VI.

“As we stand here today in Kenya, only 30 miles from the place where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II became our monarch has been felt around the globe. The connection between the Royal Family and Kenya has endured, becoming a place that royals love to visit for the warmth of the Kenyan people, the beautiful countryside and the amazing wildlife which many royals have been personally committed to preserving,” said Col Mann.

Col Mann termed the departed queen as a resolute supporter of the armed forces she and her family has led, providing unequalled support around the world.

“After 70 years of selfless service to our nation and also her unconstrained devotion to her armed forces, I am proud to stand on parade in Kenya, with my Queen’s commission wearing medals that bear her image to pay my final respect to one of the greatest leaders in our time,” said the military commander.