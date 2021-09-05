Boy injured as police vehicle ploughs into houses in Nyahururu

A police lorry on Saturday night ploughed into residential houses at Maina slum on the outskirts of Nyahururu town, Laikipia County.

Area Assistant Chief Purity Mumbi said the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle that was travelling along Nyahururu - Maralal road, veered off the road and ploughed into the houses.

Ms Mumbi said members of the public pulled out a 10-year-old boy who had been trapped in the debris.

"Tenants from the three houses were inside their houses when the accident occurred, we thank God that they managed to escape unhurt,” said the administrator.

"We heard a loud bang that was followed by screams, on rushing to the scene, we found the lorry inside the house but we managed to rescue the boy," said Mr James Wachira, a resident.

The boy, who suffered broken limbs, was rushed to the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The lorry, from Rumuruti, was transporting bags of charcoal and other household items.

Local leaders led by Nominated MCA, Irene Wacuka urged the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to fix guardrails on the road to avoid such accidents.

"We are calling upon KeNHa to ensure that guardrails are fixed on the busy highway to prevent such accidents from happening in future. I am also urging motorists to drive carefully," said Ms Wacuka.