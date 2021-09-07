Bandits torch school in Laikipia as tension builds

Merigwiti Primary School

Merigwiti Primary School in Laikipia West which was torched by bandits who engaged police officers in a brief gunfight on September 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Heavily armed bandits on Tuesday afternoon torched a school in Laikipia West as tension continued to build in the area that has been ravaged by insecurity.

