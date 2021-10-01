Bandits attack police reservists in Ol Moran, Laikipia

Two police reservists guarding Tumaini Primary School in Ol Moran area, Laikipia County, were shot and injured after bandits fired at them on Thursday night.

"The reservists have gunshot wounds. They have been evacuated to safety and are receiving treatment. The attackers escaped towards Laikipia Nature Conservancy,” County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said.

The administrator said the fire exchange was fierce, noting that a number of raiders could have been injured in the incident.

He said a contingent of police officers has been deployed to trail the attackers.

On Wednesday, police recovered 20 goats that had been stolen from the same area and in the process shot dead a suspected attacker. They were stolen from a homestead on Tuesday at around 4pm before being herded towards neighbouring Baringo county.

A contingent of police officers trailed the suspects and an exchange of fire ensued at around 1am on Wednesday.

"During the confrontation, seven goats were injured and one bandit was shot dead. We believe that there are several bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds," Mr Kanyiri said.