AP officer denies fraud charges, freed on Sh1 million bail

An instructor at the Embakasi Administration Police Training College was charged on Tuesday with fraudulently obtaining a total of Sh915,000 from potential recruits by pretending he was in a position to admit them to the Kenya Police Service.

Mr Samuel Muhindi Njeru appeared before Nanyuki Resident Magistrate Lisper Nyaga and denied 15 counts of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

The officer was released on cash bail of Sh1 million with an alternative bond of Sh2 million pending a pretrial hearing on July 27.

The court ordered a pretrial hearing because of the many counts levelled against the officer.

“The prosecution is hereby advised to consider the number of counts presented in the charge sheet so as to establish whether the same could cause any embarrassment and/or prejudice during the trial,” said the magistrate.

Mr Njeru asked the court to order that he be detained at the Nanyuki Police Station pending the hearing, but he was remanded at the Nanyuki Prison as he processed his cash bail.

“I apply to be detained at Nanyuki Police Station owing to the nature of my job,” the officer, who did not have a lawyer, pleaded with the court.

But the magistrate ruled against the request, noting that she had not been briefed on where the accused was employed.

The first count stated that between February 2018 and November 19, 2018, with the intent to defraud, he obtained Sh220,000 from Mr Charles Gitonga by falsely pretending that he could secure admission to the college for his daughter Beatrice Wairimu, who wished to be recruited to the National Police Service (NPS).

The charges stated that Mr Njeru presented the complainant with a forged docket bearing the force recruitment number purporting to have been issued by the NPS.

Other counts stated that Mr Njeru also obtained Sh200,000 from Mr John Murithi with a false promise to secure admission for his daughter Esther Wangari between February 2018 and November 19, 2018.

Other charges are that he obtained some Sh245,000 from Ms Everline Nanyenje and another Sh250,000 from Ms Trizah Gatwiri with a promise to admit their sons to the NPS. He is also accused of forging and uttering documents bearing police service numbers.