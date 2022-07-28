Another candidate quits to back ex-Mungiki leader Njenga’s Senate bid

An ODM candidate for the Laikipia Senate race has dropped out of the race even as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition continues to persuade its supporters to vote for only the coalition’s contestants.

At a campaign rally in Rumuruti on Wednesday attended by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Julius Ole Mamaiyo announced that he had quit the race in favour of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga after consultations with the ODM leader.

“I am going to rally my supporters behind Mr Njenga. The decision comes after wide consultation with Raila Odinga, who is my party boss and the next President of Kenya,” Mr Mamaiyo told residents.

Mr Mamaiyo was the only candidate in the race from the pastoral community in Laikipia North. His decision to drop out of the race came barely three days after Mr Odinga brokered a deal between Mr Njenga and Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki that saw the latter drop out of the Senate race in favour of the former.

Mr Njenga is seeking the seat under Kanu, while Mr Mwaniki was a Jubilee candidate.

Mr Odinga, who spoke last Sunday in Nyahururu, said he would take Mr Mwaniki and work with him at the national level and leave Mr Njenga to contest the Senate seat in Laikipia. He said this was one way that Azimio could ensure that it fielded strong candidates in the August 9 polls.

Mr Njenga and Mr Mwaniki had occasionally clashed during campaigns.

Mr Odinga on Wednesday pleaded with residents of Rumuruti to adopt the six-piece voting pattern and elect candidates allied to Azimio.

He said electing Azimio candidates would give his administration strength to run the government efficiently.

“You cannot elect me as your President and fail to give me a strong army to work with at the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies,” he said.

“You should save me from trouble and give me people I can work with when we form the next government. Elect leaders who are allied to Azimio from governor, senator, MP, woman rep to MCAs because if you don’t do that, I will have a hard time delivering my promises to you.”

The dropping out of the two Senate candidates now leaves Mr Njenga and former Foreign Affairs PS Mwangi Thuita of Narc-Kenya the only contestants in the Azimio camp in the race.

Leaders from the region who are allied to Mr Odinga told the Nation that Mr Thuita is adamant that he would not drop his bid, despite pressure from the coalition and opinion polls showing Mr Njenga as the strongest candidate in Azimio.

Mr Njenga told Nation.Africa that he was optimistic that he would clinch the seat, especially with the backing of the two candidates who dropped their bid in his favour.

“This now means that I have the blessings of the Maa community which would have been represented by Mr Mamaiyo,” Mr Njenga said.

The Kanu candidate has promised to help put laws in place that will enhance good leadership and restore security in Laikipia. He also promises to ensure that the residents of the vast county have access to water, electricity and other amenities.

The two will face the incumbent John Kinyua (UDA) in the fight for the seat.

In the DP’s Kenya Kwanza camp, apart from Mr Kinyua, other candidates are businessman John Kiama (TSP), Robert Ndung’u (ANC) and Henry Kimani of Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi.

Last week, Azimio running mate Martha Karua also brokered a deal that saw pioneer Laikipia Deputy Governor Gitonga Kabugi (Narc Kenya), who was seeking the governor’s seat, drop his bid in favour of Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (Jubilee).