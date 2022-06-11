6,800 youth benefit from Kazi Mtaani

More than 6,800 youths in Laikipia County have been engaged in the third phase of the government’s Kazi Mtaani programme.

The figure is almost double that of 2020, when 3,615 were involved in rehabilitating infrastructure in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri, while launching the programme at Nanyuki Central Park, said the work will involve repainting buildings at public institutions and planting trees.

Related Kazi Mtaani programme budget slashed by Sh1 billion Business

“By engaging the youths in repainting buildings, it will be an avenue for them to gain useful skills that can assist them to earn income in life,” he said.

“We are asking public institutions like schools to purchase paints and we shall provide them with free labour.”

The young people will be paid Sh450 per day, with their supervisors taking home Sh505.

More than 3,000 youths gathered at the park, hoping to be absorbed into the programme.

Leaders who spoke during the function included aspirants for political seats. They appealed to the government to increase the number of beneficiaries and consider jobless people who are over 35 years old.

The youths will also be trained on savings and entrepreneurship.

Kazi Mtaani was launched at the height of Covid-19 when Kenya’s economy was suffering from job losses, low business and salary cuts.