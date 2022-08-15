11 MCAs fail to make a come back in Laikipia

Only four out of 15 Members of County Assembly were re-elected in Laikipia County where United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bagged t10 seats.

Orange Democratic Movemnet (ODM) also made a comeback after missing representation in the second assembly through election of Mr Sammy Parleto (Sosian Ward) and Mr Nicholas Lempaira (Mukogodo West).

In the 2017-2022 assembly, all the ward representatives except one won their seats on Jubilee Party ticket.

The number of women MCAs is set to double after nominated MCAs Cate Kibue and Irene Wachuka floored men in crowded races to represent Ngobit and Igwamiti wards respectively. Ms Veronicah Ikunywa who was the only woman elected in 2017 failed to make a comeback.

For the first time, two ward representatives won their seats as independent candidates with Mr Simon Kanyutu being reelected by Marmanet Ward voters and Mr Paul Leshuel recapturing the seat he lost in 2017.

The Service Party (TSP) of former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri who is the MP-elect for Laikipia East bagged one seat through newcomer Samuel Gatati who overcame the UDA wave in the region to win the Salama seat in Laikipia West.

Notable ward representatives who were floored included Majority leader Peter Thomi who was defending his seat under Jubilee Party ticket but was swept away by the UDA tide where newcomer in politics Mr Joseph Macharia carried the day.