Over 1,000 Laikipia County workers face the axe in bid to cut wage bill

The county government is set to lay off over 1,000 workers to reduce the high wage bill that currently consumes 53 per cent of its annual budget.

Governor Joshua Irungu said the layoffs, which will also rid the devolved unit of ghost workers, would be conducted through a “rationalisation process”.

Mr Irungu said he would not subject the employees to the conventional headcount “since the process is tedious”.

“As we speak, the total number of employees stands at 4,050 but we aim to reduce them to 3,000,” the governor told Nation in an interview.

Mr Irungu blamed the previous regime for the bloated workforce.

Among those declared redundant include copy-typists, switchboard operators and workers whose job description read “rodent trappers”.

Mr Irungu said his administration was keen on abolishing the contract system of employment, saying, it was demoralising and affected delivery of service.

“How do you expect a medic hired on contract to give his or her maximum output when a colleague with the same qualifications doing the same job has a salary difference of Sh30,000? I intend to change the terms of service for all our health workers to permanent and pensionable,” the governor said.

He further announced that some 2,000 community health volunteers will start receiving monthly stipends and be renamed community health assistants.