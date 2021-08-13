Zainab Chidzuga's family bars politicians from talking politics at her burial

Former Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga's family has said politicians will not be allowed to address mourners at her burial, which is scheduled for Friday.

Through their spokesperson, former minister Chirau Ali Makwere, the family said the funeral programme that includes speeches from local politicians in Kwale was done without the consent of the family.

"She is my sister-in-law and none of these people who made the funeral programme was there when she was sick," Mr Mwakere said.

He said only the President or his representative will be allowed to speak.

Chidzuga's body is expected at the Ukunda Airstrip later Friday. She will be laid to rest at her Golini home in Matuga sub-county.

Various Kwale leaders are expected to attend the event including Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga among others.