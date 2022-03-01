Women’s group in tussle with developer over Diani land

Palm Women Group members on the disputed piece of land in Diani, Kwale County.


Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

After 15 years of saving money through table banking, 14 women in Kwale County bought land two years ago as a long-term investment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.