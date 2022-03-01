Women’s group in tussle with developer over Diani land

After 15 years of saving money through table banking, 14 women in Kwale County bought land two years ago as a long-term investment.

They registered Palm Women Group Ltd, a land-buying company, and set a target of raising at least Sh50,000 each year.

“We asked around in Diani where we live and were told that there was land at Ramisi Phase II that was being sold. We finally met 78-year-old Said Athman Omari, one of the owners. He had a piece of land and a title deed,” said Fatuma Makori, the chairwoman of the group.

Before they could start processing ownership documents, the women started paying for the land in instalments, until October 2020 when they raised the whole amount of Sh2.5 million and were given the title deed.

Ms Makori said that after getting the green card for the land, they started planning to either sell the land or set up a recreational centre in the Diani tourism hub.

“We figured that there were so many people coming to Diani who did not have any other place to hang out apart from the beach. So one of our plans was to set up the centre and plant trees to ensure it had enough shade,” she said.

But two weeks ago they were shocked when a private developer started fencing off the property.

Ms Makori received a phone call from a caretaker of the land informing her that unknown people were fencing the land.

She quickly called the other group members to ask if one of them had taken the initiative to fence the land as it was one of their plans.

But none was aware of the fencing.

On arrival at the land, they found people erecting poles for a fence. There were also guards to prevent anyone from getting into the land. A contractor at the site informed them that he was fencing the 108-acre land.

“I was shocked. We even made noise and attempted to block the holes that were already being dug. But they threatened to beat us up, saying that we were trespassing on their land,” said Priscah Wamboi, the treasurer of the women’s group.

The Nation saw at least 10 men on guard as the land was being cleared of bushes.

The women's investment plan is now in limbo even as the man who sold the land to them claims not to have resold it.

Mr Omari, the seller, said he had sold the land two years ago and had a genuine title deed and had not sold it to any other person.

“I am equally surprised. I sold my land to the women and I am shocked it is being fenced and not by them. I have owned this land for so many years and suspect that it has been sold fraudulently elsewhere,” he said.

Ms Makori said that one of the pieces of evidence that the land is genuine is that they used it to take a Sh2.5 million loan from a bank.

The bank is now withholding the title.

“The bank had to send a valuer and a surveyor. They could not have approved the loan if this land and its documents were not genuine.

They have our title deed,” said Ms Makori.

“We sacrificed for years to raise the money to buy this plot because we wanted our children to grow up and see what kind of investment their mothers put up,” she added, saying the majority of them were widows while some were single mothers.

Apart from Palm Women Group, Mapema Self Help Group, another chama made up mainly of men and which had purchased a 10-acre plot in 2015, has also been affected. They had bought the land at Sh3.5 million per acre.

Their plot is part of the 108-acre land that is being fenced by a private developer.

“This is an injustice. It is like we are not Kenyans. We want to know who has purchased the land without meeting any locals,” said Maurice Achoki, the chairman of the group.

Other people affected by the fence are residents, who said they have been asked to relocate.

The women now want the government to intervene.

They claimed that despite reporting the matter to the police and later getting a court order to stop any development on the land, the contractor at the site was still supervising the building of a fence around the property.

A week ago, at least 700 families protested over land in Ramsi, near a sugar company, claiming that the company was harassing them though they had obtained a court order restraining it from carrying out any activities on the land.

This comes as leaders, during their political campaigns, have promised to end land injustices where locals are treated as squatters.