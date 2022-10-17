Witchcraft derailing cancer treatment in Kwale, Governor Achani says

Health officials in Kwale are alarmed by the increasing number of cancer cases in the county.

Data from the county’s department of Health shows at least 80 cases were reported between January and September this year.

Some 129 cases were also reported between 2011 and 2020.

Speaking in Samburu when she led a cancer walk to raise awareness about the disease, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani asked residents to be screened for early detection of the disease.

“You should go for early testing and begin early treatment if found to have cancer. This is because if the disease escalates to the next stages, then it is much more difficult to cure it,” Ms Achani said.

She added that those whose cancer is caught in its early stage can be successfully treated.

The most common type in Kwale is breast cancer, followed by cervical, prostate and colon.

Ms Achani said the cases are rampant because most residents believe cancer comes from witchcraft and fail to seek medical help.

Traditional and cultural beliefs are among those derailing cancer care in the county, she said.

Rather than going to a hospital, some residents in rural areas seek traditional medicine for treatment instead.

She added that the county would revamp its healthcare services by deploying more staff.

“We understand that the services residents get in our hospitals and dispensaries are substandard. But this is one of my biggest concerns and very soon we will have new staff to cover the gap,” she said.

Most cancer patients in Kwale seek treatment in private hospitals in Mombasa and at Coast General Hospital.

Kwale Health executive Francis Gwama said a Sh30 million radiology centre in Kwale town whose construction started in 2021 will be completed by early next year.

“We will offer cancer-related services and help our residents not have to struggle to go to Mombasa or Nairobi to seek treatment,” he said.