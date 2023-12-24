Two dead, 22 injured in dawn crash in Kwale

Two people died and 22 others were injured when their vehicles collided head-on on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in the Taru area in Kwale County on Sunday morning.

A Mash Poa bus, which was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa, collided with a truck.

According to a police report, 18 of the injured sustained serious injuries and are all receiving treatment.

Police said that the driver of the truck failed to keep to his lane as he drove towards Nairobi, causing the accident.

Confirming the accident, Samburu Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Mambo said one person died on the spot while the other died while receiving treatment at Samburu Sub-County Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

"All the injured passengers were rushed to Samburu sub-county hospital for treatment," she said.

The accident caused a traffic snarl-up on the busy highway as police and rescue teams cleared the scene.