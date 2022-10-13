Three held after armed men burn houses in Kwale village

Police are holding three suspects who torched houses in Mwembeni village in Kwale on Tuesday.

John Mutuku, Alfondo Harrian and Mohammed Mbarak were seized and detained at the Taru Police Station after being found with a panga, five sledgehammers and two iron bars.

The arrests came after over 25 families spent a night in the cold following the razing of their houses by unknown people.

About 50 men armed with crude weapons invaded the village and demolished houses and burned others, a police report said.

“Upon noticing the presence of police, the gang which was still on its mission boarded their vehicles but were intercepted and flagged down, but they defied the order,” the report said.

This prompted the police to fire at the vehicles, deflating their tyres to make them stop. The three vehicles, with registration numbers KCZ 469A, KDB 938P and KAY 055F, were impounded.

It was suspected that a private developer was trying to evict the residents without issuing a notice.

Mkalla Mdoe, one of the targeted residents, said the assailants broke into their homesteads and spent three hours burning food, clothes and even children’s books.

“They left at 1am, but I noticed that three of them were dressed in military attire,” he said. He added that one of them was armed with a gun.

Mr Mdoe said he lost Sh11,000 that was in his wallet in his house.

Mwanaidi Mwajirani, another victim, said she also lost property.

“I have lost everything in my house,” Ms Mwajirani said.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani and her deputy Chirema Kombo, who visited the scene, separately condemned the incident as they gave out relief items to the affected families.

Ms Achani called on residents to be on the lookout for those selling group ranches.

“One cannot sell a community ranch. All the ranches belong to the county government. No one informed us and this is against the law,” she said.