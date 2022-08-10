Tallying stops in Matuga as police arrest two over alleged irregularities

Vote counting at the Matuga Constituency tallying centre has been temporarily suspended and police taken over the premises after two individuals were found to illegally have election material including Kiems kits, IEBC stamps and empty ballot papers.

The duo were reportedly also found in possession of form 34As, seals and other poll material from Viga and Barasa Park polling centres.

They were arrested and taken to Kwale Police station for interrogation as candidates and their agents alleged that the poll there had been tainted by irregularities.

"Why do we deny justice to Kwale Residents? We cannot accept these results with these kind of happenings here," Mr Mwatsahu Nurein, who is gubernatorial aspirant Prof Hamadi Boga's Deputy, said.

Other candidates including Matuga MP candidate Hassan Mwanyoha protested the manner in which the tallying was done and cast doubt on the entire electoral process. He also alleged that party agents were denied access to various polling centres.

Matuga ODM candidate Hassan Mwanyoha (left) and independent candidate Dr Mwamlole Warrakah (white shirt) air their grievances to Kwale County Returning Officer Obadiah Kariuki after two individuals were flagged for having election material at the Matuga Constituency Tallying Centre.