Suspended Kwale assembly clerk loses bid to stop prosecution

Justice Eric Ogola during a past court session

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group.
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Embattled Kwale County Assembly Clerk Hamisi Bweni Dzila has suffered a blow after a Mombasa court declined to stop his prosecution.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.