Supreme Court affirms quashing of Funzi Island land allocation to politician

Supreme Court Judges

Supreme Court Judges (from left), Smokin Wanjala, Philomena Mwilu, David Maraga, Mohamed Ibrahim and Isaac Lenaola holding a special session at Supreme Court of Kenya on January 11, 2021 to pay tribute to retiring Chief Justice David Maraga.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The Supreme Court has affirmed a decision to quash the allocation of a parcel of land on Funzi Island to a politician, who later sold it to a company that put up a five-star hotel on it.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Getting land for public utilities impossible, Governor Khaemba says

  2. PRIME Plight of Vihiga children of incest rejected at birth

  3. Mother of Kitengela’s missing twins speaks out

  4. PRIME Big win for Maasai girls as notorious cutters become anti-FGM czars

  5. PRIME Bomet oxygen plant set up before Covid-19 now South Rift’s saviour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.