Supreme Court affirms quashing of Funzi Island land allocation to politician

The Supreme Court has affirmed a decision to quash the allocation of a parcel of land on Funzi Island to a politician, who later sold it to a company that put up a five-star hotel on it.

The Court of Appeal had quashed the allocation to a Mr Mwamzandi, a politician, who later sold it to Pati Ltd.

The Supreme Court said the land falls within the frontiers of what constitutes a mangrove forest and could not have been available for allocation under the former Constitution or the Trust Land Act.

“This was a mangrove forest which has never ceased to be such, not because the ordinance under which the proclamation creating it is still part of the Law of Kenya, but because its status as a forest was saved by the Forest Conservation and Management Act,” the judges ruled.

The court comprised justices Philomena Mwilu, Ibrahim Mohamed, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and Isaac Lenaola.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gazette Notice No. 3831 of 1994 specified the size of the land set apart as about 0.7 hectares but it was ultimately allocated was 3.126 hectares.

The judges said the Msambweni Land Control Board gave consent to set apart 0.7 hectares of land but it used no further consent for the change of the acreage to 3.126 hectares.

They said the land was set apart for use as a boat landing base but Pati has built a five-star hotel on it.

Pati moved to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal allowed an appeal by Funzi Island Development Ltd, JB Havelock and ME Havelock against a High Court decision that had dismissed their case.

The Court of Appeal granted an order quashing the allocation of the land to Mr Mwamzandi and later to Pati. It also quashed the letter of allotment dated July 27, 1994 and Grant No.106 relating to L.R 20247.

Pati argued that it was clear from the wording of the Trust Land Act in force on May 31, 1963 that the whole of Funzi Island together with the islets lying to the south were all defined as trust land.

It also agreed with the High Court finding that only the “small island” in front of the main island was what was referred to as trust land in the Trust Land Act in force in 1963 together with its islets.

Pati faulted the Court of Appeal’s decision that the land did not fall within the definition of trust land under the Act.

It said the land was set apart in accordance with the provisions of Section 117 of the repealed constitution and modalities of allotment and procurement of the consent of the local land control board properly effected.

Pati said Funzi Island Development Ltd, JB Havelock and ME Havelock did not provide any evidence in the trial court to prove that its title deed was illegally acquired.

It said that it was an innocent purchaser of the interests and rights in the property for value and without notice of any defects therein, if any existed, which is denied.

Pati also said the land was not a mangrove forest as of November 1994 when it was set apart by Kwale County and that it was trust land.

It said the alienation and consequent registration in its name was regular, legal and properly done.

Funzi Island Development Ltd, JB Havelock and ME Havelock told the court that Grant No. CR106 issued to Pati on the land was never set apart by the defunct County Council of Kwale (now Kwale County) for the purpose of a boat landing base under the Trust Land Act.

The three respondents also argued that after the grant was issued to Pati under the Registration of Titles Act, the company took over exclusive possession of the public beach and converted it to a private beach for its own use.