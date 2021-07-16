File | Nation Media Group

Sh5.8bn windfall for five Kwale residents after land case

By  Philip Muyanga

Five residents of Diani in Kwale County have been awarded Sh5.8 billion as compensation for their 317.16 acres of land whose title was cancelled in 1979.

