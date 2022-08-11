Prof Boga, Achani in neck and neck contest in Kwale governor race

The race for Kwale governor is neck and neck among deputy county boss Fatuma Achani of UDA, former Agriculture Principal Secretary Prof Hamadi Boga of ODM and Pamoja African Alliance candidate Lung’anzi Chai.

From left: Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani (UDA), Prof Hamadi Boga (ODM), Chirau Ali Mwakwere (Wiper) and Sammy Ruwa (Independent).

Provisional results on Thursday morning showed Prof Boga was leading with 19,754 votes in Msambweni constituency.

He was closely followed by Ms Achani with 14,713 votes.

In Matuga, Prof Boga was leading with 4,390 votes.

Ms Achani, the only female aspirant, had garnered 3,659, while Mr Chai managed 2,854.

In Kinango, Mr Chai, a former engineer at the Kenya Ports Authority before joining politics, had 21,626 votes, while Ms Achani had 15,753.

By 6am

Prof Boga had polled 7,899 in the constituency’s tally by 6am.

The battle is expected to become tighter, even as vote tallying continues.

The county tallying centre, located in Matuga, was yet to open as officials waited for the completion of tallying in the constituencies.

Data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed that Kwale County has 328,316 registered voters.

But turnout was low, attributed to malfunctioning Kiems kits and delays in opening polling stations.