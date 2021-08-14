Political leaders walk out of Zainab Chidzugas’ burial

Body of former Kwale Women Representative Zainab Chidzuga arrives at Ukunda Airport in Kwale County. Ms Chidzuga was buried on Friday afternoon at her home in Golini,  Matuga Sub-County.

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya led a mass walkout of politicians after they were denied a chance to address mourners, during the burial of former Kwale Women Representative Zainab Chidzuga.

