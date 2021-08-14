Political leaders walk out of Zainab Chidzugas’ burial

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya led a mass walkout of politicians after they were denied a chance to address mourners, during the burial of former Kwale Women Representative Zainab Chidzuga.

The family, through the spokesperson former Transport minister Chirau Ali Makwere had Friday morning demanded that no politician be allowed to address mourners.

Drama ensued when the last-born daughter of the late Chidzuga, Mariam Chidzuga requested that Mr Makwere allow Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga to speak during the burial.

Mr Makwere instead took the microphone from her and stressed that they had a prior agreement with all politicians that none of them was to speak.

"If you are here to speak politics you can leave. If you are mourning with the family, you can stay," he said.

This resulted in the political leaders present, including Lands CAS Gideon Mung’aro, Agriculture PS Prof Omar Boga, Kwale Senator Issa Boy, Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari and former Chief of Defense Rt Gen Samson Mwathethe leaving the venue.

They were followed by half of the mourners, who also protested the decision not to allow politicians to speak.

The situation worsened after nearly five leaders who are eying to replace Mr Mvurya, the serving governor were present, and had expectations to address the mourners, something part of the family was not comfortable with.

Ms Chidzuga was buried on Friday afternoon at her home in Golini, Matuga Sub-County.

She died on Thursday morning at Reliance Hospital in Nairobi after having Covid-19 complications.

According to her daughter, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, the ex-MP had earlier contracted Covid-19, healed but developed complications that she saw her get admitted back in hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a speech read by Tourism Principal Secretary Safina Kwekwe, eulogised Ms Chidzuga as a hardworking leader who always fought for the rights of girls and women.

At the time of her death, she was the director of Special Economic Zones board.

While addressing mourners, Mr Mungaro said prior to her death, Ms Chidzuga had plans of vying for Matuga Constituency.