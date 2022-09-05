Police in Kwale rescue five 'stolen'children, teenage girl being held

Police In Kwale County are holding a teenage girl who is suspected to have stolen five children from Mombasa.

According to Kinango Sub County Police Commander Fred Ombaka, the 17-year-old teenager (name withheld) was arrested on Friday in Taru Trading Centre with two boys and three girls ages 10, nine, six, three and one-year-old.

“The members of the public raised alarm when she claimed that the children were her siblings. Our interrogations have established that the girl had taken the children from the streets in Mombasa promising to take them to Nairobi,” he said.

He added that the suspected trafficker who may have lied about her age claimed that she was going to help the children, but raised questions on what kind of assistance she would be giving them.

According to Mr Ombaka, the girl and the children had boarded the bus heading to Nairobi but were dropped off at Taru area in Kinango Sub County, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway because they lacked bus fare.

He explained that the police have established that the children, originally from Bofu in Kwale, were begging in Mombasa streets since their mother is an illicit brewer.

Rescue centre

The suspect is expected at Mariakani Magistrate Court today (Monday).

Meanwhile, the children are currently in a rescue centre in Mackinnon Road, where they are expected to be released when the said mother presents documents to prove their identity.

“She has to confirm that the children are all hers by producing birth certificates. That is when we will release them,” said Mr Ombaka.