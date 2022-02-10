Patients suffer as hospitals shut over medics strike

Msambweni Referral Hospital in Kwale County is deserted as a strike by health workers enters its second week.

No services were being offered when the Nation team visited on Wednesday and Thursday.

All entrances to wards were locked after all patients were discharged last week.

Patients were being turned away and told to seek alternative services in private hospitals.

In the emergency and casualty section, doctors’ rooms remained empty.

Ms Khadija Hassan had to return home with her injured son as there was no medic to attend to him.

“I came to the hospital because my son was injured on his head while playing in school. I have been told that there is no doctor, so I will just have to go back home or find another hospital,” the Likoni resident said.

It was the same case for Mwanahamisi Cheti, a Shimoni resident who had travelled to the hospital to seek treatment for a toothache.

“I haven’t eaten for days because my tooth is hurting. This is the second time I am coming here without getting any services,” she said.

The situation is the same in more than 60 dispensaries in the county. At the Diani health centre, patients were turned back at the gate as corridors and offices remained empty.

Witnesses around the hospital said most of the patients who were discharged last week were in critical condition.

Athman Salim, a Msambweni resident, urged the county government and health workers to talk and resolve outstanding issues so that patients seeking critical medical attention can be helped.

The strike has also halted Covid-19 vaccinations in the affected dispensaries, with locals being turned away. The county launched a mass vaccination drive last week due to low uptake in the past few months.

Last week, Governor Salim Mvurya ordered medics to go back to work or they would be fired, saying they had been paid all their salaries.

He said that aside from the strike being politically instigated, the medical workers are pushing it so that they can have patients treated in their private hospitals and dispensaries.

“We know that this is a plan by most of the health workers to close the dispensaries and have residents get treated in their private centres and boost their businesses, and we will not allow it,” Mr Mvurya claimed.

He promised that medics will be paid their allowance arrears amounting to Sh15.7 million and at least 80 of them will be promoted by February 20 when they receive their next salaries.

But the health workers represented by at least five unions have stood their ground, saying they will only go back to work if their employer meets their demands.

Kenya National Union of Laboratory Officers (Knumlo) Kwale chairman Tsango Tsango said the county government has given them empty promises for years.

“This is the only way they will know that we are serious with our demands. But we don’t like it when patients suffer in hospitals,” he said.

The striking workers cite stagnation in job groups, delayed promotions and non-payment of staff allowances, saying their employer has not addressed their grievances.