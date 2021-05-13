One arrested after hotel manager is brutalised by workers


Kaskazi Beach Hotel General Manager Chris Indeche was attacked last Friday by an agitated group of hotel workers who were demanding payment of their April salaries. Mr. Indeche was captured in a video being roughed up at the hotel premises and dragged through the tarmac. 

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Police in Kwale have arrested one person suspected to have been in a group of hotel workers who attacked a manager at Kaskazi Beach Hotel in Diani.

