One arrested after hotel manager is brutalised by workers

Police in Kwale have arrested one person suspected to have been in a group of hotel workers who attacked a manager at Kaskazi Beach Hotel in Diani.

This follows a viral video showing Chris Indeche, the general manager at the four-star hotel, being roughed up and dragged on the tarmac outside the hotel by some of his workers.

In the video, four men are seen dragging him by the feet, while three others held his hands.

One of the hotel workers is also seen quickly opening the gate before the rest carry Mr Indeche outside the hotel premises.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits captured in the 30-second video and have them arraigned in court.

Kwale County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said they had arrested one man who is said to have been the ring leader of the agitated staff and is expected to provide details of other people involved in the inhumane attack.

"Police have taken over the matter with a view to arresting those who subjected the innocent (person) to this kind of undignified treatment,” said Mr Kanyiri.

Meanwhile, Mr Indeche said he was recuperating from the injuries that resulted from the attack that happened last week on Friday.

“They had requested their April salaries three days earlier and threatened to beat me up if I did not pay them. That is when they came to the restaurant at 10am where I was having breakfast and demanded the money, then pushed me and I fell. They dragged me until we got to the hotel’s gate,” said Mr Indeche.

He added that from the May 6 incident, his hand was swollen and his back had bruises after being dragged on the tarmac. An x-ray showed that there was an injury on his arm, he revealed.

Mr Indeche, who reported the matter to the police station, however, said he did not have any fault as he was only the messenger sent by the hotel director to inform workers that they needed to be patient before receiving their salaries.

“I am equally employed, so I do not get why they should get mad at me for failing to pay their salaries,” he said, adding that the more than 40 workers from different departments had ganged up against him.

According to Mr. Kanyiri, the agitated workers also stole about Sh20,000 from Mr Indeche.

He, however, condemned the act saying that there were labour laws to be followed instead of taking such actions.

“We have the South Coast Residents’ Association, a tourism stakeholders association, and many other groups that could have been approached before these workers took the matter into their own hands,” he said, adding that other problem-solving skills would have been used instead.

He added that once the investigations are complete all the workers who took part in the inhumane attack would be arrested.

At the same time, various tourism stakeholders in Coast have condemned the incident maintaining that the hospitality industry was currently facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) said salary delays were expected as the hospitality industry had been greatly affected by the pandemic.



“Covid-19 has destroyed the hotel industry for more than a year now. If an employee truly feels like he or she is wasting time at some resort or hotel, you are free to resign and seek better opportunities elsewhere,” KTF Chairperson Mohammed Hersi said in a statement.

He urged the hotel directors to ensure that the incident does not recur, asking them to stop changing general managers “like table napkins”.

Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Officer Julius Owino urged police to hasten the investigations and promptly arrest the culprits.

“We demand police action. This was unfair for one of us to be treated in such a manner that could have been solved in a better way other than violence,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast Executive Sam Ikwaye who said it was important that justice prevailed.