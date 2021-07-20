ODM banks on young members, aspirants to take on Ruto’s 'Hustlers' narrative

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga addressing residents at Hola town, Tana River County during his visit on Monday.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) is seeking to enrol young new members and aspirants as it seeks to keep the party alive.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Big win for Maasai girls as notorious cutters become anti-FGM czars

  2. PRIME Bomet oxygen plant set up before Covid-19 now South Rift’s saviour

  3. Supreme Court affirms quashing of Funzi Island land allocation to politician

  4. PRIME Pain, anguish as families struggle to find fate of loved ones

  5. Three houses razed in revenge attack in Homa Bay

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.