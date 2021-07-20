ODM banks on young members, aspirants to take on Ruto’s 'Hustlers' narrative

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) is seeking to enrol young new members and aspirants as it seeks to keep the party alive.

ODM leader Raila Odinga said they want young and new blood in the party to make it stronger ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“We have old members of our party. What we are doing is allowing an opportunity for the younger people to also join the party so that they can meaningfully participate in the planning and management of the party as we head into the polls,” he said.

“This registration is a process of inclusion to bring new blood into the party so that they can join and work together with the older members to make the party stronger."

ODM is also using the same strategy in Kwale County to get more people into the party. He said the registration will happen countrywide.

Mr Odinga was speaking in Tiribe, Kwale County, on Sunday at the burial of ODM Kwale leader Hassan Chitembe, a former councillor.

He said the party had lost a critical member and lauded Chitembe for his pressure group Ngumu Tumu that helped strengthen the party in the Coast region.

"Chitembe was a strong supporter for ODM and as a councillor, he stood firm and helped to mobilise people in our party," he said.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Majority Whip Junet Mohamed, Kwale Senator Issa Boy, Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, Kwale Woman Rep Zuleikha Mohammed, former Msambweni MP Omar Zonga, former Matuga MP Hassan Mwanyoa and Kwale Speaker Sammy Ruwa.

The death of Chitembe comes as a big blow to ODM in Kwale as he was among its leading campaigners.

ODM Is facing stiff competition from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This emerged after the Msambweni by-election, where ODM candidate Omar Boga lost to Feisal Bader, an independent candidate backed by DP Ruto’s allies in the Coast region led by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

The by-election came following the death of Suleiman Dori, who was also an ODM member.

Championing for more members, Mr Odinga said the party seeks to address issues of lack of water, sanitation, infrastructure, roads, electricity and health facilities that affect young people.

“Those are the instructions we have given to all our representatives in his county,” he said, adding that they hope young people and aspirants will bring in new energy as they head towards the elections.

Mr Odinga also said the BBI reggae will continue, rejecting claims by some of his critics that the proposed constitutional reforms will lead to an increase in government expenditure.

He said critics had earlier advised Kenyans against the BBI because of these reasons, urging Kenyans to support it.

"Our opponents are saying that BBI will only increase the country's wage bill and create posts that will increase tribalism. I would like to tell them that the 2010 Constitution that was passed stated that there be a President, his deputy, prime minister and a deputy prime minister. So this is something the Kenyans had discussed and agreed on," he said.

He added, "The BBI will reduce government expenses because most of the ministers will be MPs and they will be paid the same salary,”

He said the prime minister will also be an MP and so the government will not have to incur extra costs in paying salaries to holders of those seats.

His visit in Kwale coincided with DP Ruto’s tour of Lungalunga on Sunday where he attended a fundraiser to build offices for Muslim leaders under the Council of Imams and Preachers Kenya (CIPK).

It was part of his Coast tour during which he had visited Mombasa and Kilifi before going to Kwale on Saturday and Sunday.

DP Ruto used the platform to encourage politicians in the county seeking leadership positions to join UDA, which includes as members Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari and Msambweni MP Feisal Bader.